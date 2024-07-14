India Champions peak at right time to beat Pakistan Champions in World Championship of Legends final

Follow us on Image Source : WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP OF LEGENDS/INSTAGRAM India Champions vs Pakistan Champions.

Ambati Rayudu's well-paced knock of 50 runs, studded with five fours and two sixes helped India Champions beat Pakistan Champions in the final of the World Championship of Legends by five wickets and five balls to spare.

Pakistan Champions elected to bat first after their captain Younis Khan won the toss and thought setting runs on the board was the way to go in the summit clash.

However, his batters failed to get the team off to a flying start. They lost Sharjeel Khan in the second over at an individual score of 12 runs.

Kamran Akmal stitched a 29-run stand with Sohaib Maqsood before Vinay Kumar got Maqsood on the last delivery of the fifth over.

Kamran didn't last long either and was dismissed 19 balls later by Pawan Negi. Pakistan Champions never managed to get going after Kamran's dismissal and lost wickets at regular intervals.

Shoaib Malik's 36-ball 41 and Sohail Tanvir's unbeaten knock of 19 off nine deliveries helped Pakistan Champions post 156 for the loss of six wickets.

Right-arm speedster Anureet Singh was the pick of all the India Champions bowlers. He was fairly expensive as he conceded 43 runs in his four overs but picked up the big wickets of Sharjeel, Malik and Aamer Yamin.

Chasing 157, India Champions required someone to put his hand up and Rayudu took the onus upon himself.

Though India lost two wickets inside the first three overs, their run rate kept skyrocketing as Rayudu took the Pakistan bowlers to task.

Rayudu added 50 runs for the third wicket with Gurkeerat Singh Mann and it propelled the game in India's favour.

Rayudu got out after reaching his half-century and it gave a glimmer of hope to Pakistan. However, Yusuf Pathan's quick-fire cameo of 30 off 16 deliveries shut the door down on Pakistan's face.