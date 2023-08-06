India captain Rohit Sharma claims 'we look forward to' T20 World Cup 2024 | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma, T20 World Cup trophy

India captain Rohit Sharma dropped a major hint about his participation in the T20 World Cup 2024. Sharma is among the senior players being rested from India's T20I squad for nearly nine months. He led the Men in Blue in the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup and the team reached the final four under his leadership in Australia. With a 50-over World Cup approaching, Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul remain absent from the shortest format for the national team.

Moreover, there were speculations over how long Sharma will play the format. But in a recent development, the 36-year-old has commented on the participation in the T20 World Cup 2024. During an event in the USA, Sharma stated that everyone in the USA would be excited for the tournament and the team looks forward to it.

"More than just going and enjoying, there is another reason to come here (in the USA). Because you know the World Cup is coming. In June, there will be the T20 World Cup happening in this part of the world. So, I'm pretty sure everyone is excited. So yeah, we look forward to that," Sharma said in a video being surfaced on the Internet.

Sharma vows Team India to try its best for World Cup 2023

Meanwhile, the Indian captain also vowed that the team would try everything to win the upcoming 2023 World Cup at home. "ICC tournaments are the ones you need to win, We will try our best like any other year to have the best chance to win the Trophy for India," he said.

