India can create history in ODI cricket with series win over Australia India can make ODI history by becoming the first team to beat Australia 50 times, needing two wins in the upcoming three-match series starting October 19. Key Aussie players, including Cummins and Zampa, are out, boosting India’s chances.

Perth:

The much-anticipated ODI series between India and Australia is set to begin on October 19 at Perth Stadium. This three-match showdown will mark the return of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have been out of international action since the Champions Trophy in March. Neither has played any professional cricket since the IPL ended, but both have maintained their fitness and are ready to lead India in a high-stakes battle Down Under.

Meanwhile, the Indian team, now led by new captain Shubman Gill, has a chance to make history on Australian soil. No team has ever defeated Australia 50 times in ODI cricket. India currently sits on 48 wins and needs just two more to reach this milestone. England follows with 42 victories, while South Africa is third with 29.

Several key Australia international missing

Several key Australian cricketers will miss the series completely or some part of it. Regular captain Pat Cummins has been ruled out with a stress injury and may end up missing the first Ashes Test as well. All-rounder Cameron Green has also been ruled out of the series owing to side soreness. Veteran batter Marnus Labuschagne has been called up as a replacement.

Keeper-batter Josh Inglis, on the other hand, will at least miss the first two ODIs of the series. Alex Carey, who was expected to play with Inglis out, has also been ruled out as the cricketer is prioritising the Sheffield Shield over the India series. Spin wizard Adam Zampa, too, will miss the series to be with his pregnant wife. Overall, Australia have reasons to worry about for the ODI series against India.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna

Australia Squad: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann