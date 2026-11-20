Doha:

India have defeated Nepal by 306 runs in their opening game of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. They had a tough start to the match, with their top order being sent back to the pavilion for just 42 runs, but since then, India produced a scintillating comeback, leaving Nepal looking clueless in the middle. First, Tilak Varma and Kumar Kushagra stole the show with a century each and later, Prince Yadav and Harshit Rana wreaked havoc as Nepal were bundled out for only 26 runs at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

The match created plenty of buzz as all eyes were on Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. However, neither of the cricketers made the most of the opportunity. Batting at number three, Ayush Badoni suffered as well. The onus then fell on captain Tilak and Kushagra, who stitched a 206-run partnership. They assessed the conditions well in the middle and once the duo got settled, it became hard for Nepal to stop the juggernaut.

Kushagra went on to score 117 runs, while Tilak added 107 and with that, Nepal completely vanished from the game. They did make a strong comeback with the ball in the final 10 overs, but it was too late. For India, Suryansh Shedge played a vital cameo of unbeaten 36 runs off 14 deliveries as India posted 332 runs for nine wickets in the first innings.

Indian pacers wreak havoc

Nepal had no answer to India’s ruthlessness with the ball. They looked underprepared as wickets fell in almost every over after the restart. Harshit Rana and Prince Yadav pushed the Sandeep Lamichhane-led side to their limits before they lost all 10 wickets for just 26 runs. Prince ended up picking up a five-wicket haul, while Harshit picked four. Shahbaz Ahmed picked up the final wicket of the night, as Nepal were bundled out in 11.3 overs.

With that, Nepal registered the fifth-lowest total in List A cricket history, while India A registered their biggest win over. They also sent a stern warning to Pakistan with the win, whom they face on Sunday, November 22.

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