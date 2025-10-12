India break Bangladesh's world record in Test cricket with massive score in second Test vs West Indies

Team India are in a strong position in the ongoing second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. They posted a massive total of 518 runs for the loss of five wickets in the first innings after opting to bat first on the back of centuries from captain Shubman Gill (129*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (175). In the process, India broke Bangladesh's world record in the long history of Test cricket.
West Indies conceded only two extras with the ball and both were via wide deliveries. There was not a single bye or leg bye in the innings and in this regard, India's 518 is the highest total in the history of the format. Bangladesh held the earlier record, having amassed 513 runs against Sri Lanka in Chattogram, seven years ago, in 2018.
Also, two extras in India's innings were the second fewest in a Test total of more than 500 runs. Australia's 549/7 against South Africa back in 1950 featured only one extra - a bye.
Highest totals in Test cricket without a bye or a leg bye
|Team
|Total
|Opposition
|Year
|India
|518
|West Indies
|2025
|Bangladesh
|513
|Sri Lanka
|2018
|Australia
|494
|South Africa
|2014
|Pakistan
|465
|Bangladesh
|2002
|Bangladesh
|429
|New Zealand
|2019
India in dominant position in second Test
As far as the Test match is concerned, India are in an extremely strong position in the second and final Test against the West Indies. After declaring their first innings at 518/5, they managed to nip out four wickets of the opposition for just 140 runs. Interestingly, the visitors have given a good account of themselves so far with the bat and even then, they are so much behind in the game.
West Indies trail by 378 runs in the first innings at the moment and will need a heroic effort from arguably their best batter Shai Hope to have any chance of even avoiding a follow-on.
Also Read