New Delhi:

A dispute over the outcome of the Men’s Blind Cricket Asia Cup 2026 final has put India and Pakistan at the centre of a controversy, with the Indian team refusing to participate in the trophy presentation ceremony in Dhaka on Friday. The protest followed a decision by the match referee to award Pakistan the title after rain prevented the final from getting underway.

Notably, the much-anticipated contest between the arch-rivals was abandoned without a toss as persistent rainfall made play impossible. However, instead of sharing the championship, Pakistan were declared outright winners on the basis of their superior net run-rate.

The ruling did not go down well with the Indian contingent, which questioned the basis on which the tournament officials determined the winner. India’s position was that an abandoned final should result in both finalists being recognised as joint champions, rather than using net run-rate to separate the teams.

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) has since formally challenged the outcome, as they called for the title to be shared between the two sides. The organisation maintained that the decision was inconsistent with the competition’s technical regulations.

“The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) has strongly condemned the decision to declare Pakistan the sole winner of the Men’s Blind Cricket Asia Cup 2026 after the final between India and Pakistan was washed out due to rain. CABI categorically rejects the decision and maintains that India and Pakistan must be recognised as joint winners,” CABI said in a statement.

CABI approaches WBCC

CABI has also questioned the interpretation of Section 27 of the tournament

s technical regulations, which it believes addresses the circumstances surrounding a tied final. The association said it approached the World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) Technical Committee to seek clarification on the relevant provision. According to CABI, the committee initially supported the proposal to recognise India and Pakistan as joint winners.

“According to CABI, Section 27 of the tournament’s technical regulations deals specifically with a tied final, with both sentences referring to that situation. CABI raised this interpretation with the World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) Technical Committee, which initially agreed to declare both teams joint winners,” the statement read.

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