India bowling coach Morne Morkel reacts to Mohammed Shami's Test retirement

Wellington:

Ace India pacer Mohammed Shami announced his Test retirement on November 6. He announced the decision through a social media post late at night. On the following day, India bowling coach Morne Morkel shared his reaction, recalling the fast bowler's influence both on the field and inside the dressing room. He also expressed some disappointment over the decision, but is happy to see him bowl regularly in domestic cricket.

“I was quite fortunate when I first started with the group for Shami to be a part of the team. You know, a highly skilful player, a quality guy to have around in the group. And I was quite lucky when I joined, for him to bring sort of the Indian language into the dressing room. He helped me quite a lot. So a sad day to see him go. But yeah, I mean, he's still bowling a lot of overs back home, and it's still great to see,” Morkel said ahead of India’s second ODI vs New Zealand.

Notably, Shami played 64 Tests and picked up 229 wickets. His record also includes six five-wicket hauls, which underlines his consistency as one of India's leading pace options.

Shami’s Test cricket debut

The 36-year-old made his international red-ball debut against the West Indies in 2013. His ability to extract movement and generate swing with both the new and ageing ball made him an important component of India's bowling attack, particularly during overseas assignments.

His numbers outside India reflected that impact. Shami collected 145 wickets in 41 away Tests at an average of 30.33, establishing himself as a dependable option in conditions that demanded accuracy, movement and endurance.

His final appearance in the longest format came during the ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final against Australia. Although injuries affected different stages of his career, he continued to make valuable contributions whenever available.

In the meantime, the pacer has confirmed that he remains available for India in white-ball cricket. The veteran has also been named in Bengal’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign. The goal will be for him to prove his mettle in the tournament and also in the Vijay Hazare Trophy to be back in India scheme of things.

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