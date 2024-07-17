India bowler drops out of top 10 in latest ICC T20I rankings after missing Zimbabwe T20Is

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team India

International Cricket Council (ICC) has updated the T20I rankings after the recently concluded five-match series between India and Zimbabwe. India, led by Shubman Gill, won the series 4-1 after losing the opening game of the series but all-rounder Axar Patel has lost his position in top 10 after being rested for this tour. He was at the ninth place in the last update and dropped four places to 13th at the end of the series.

He has 625 rating points to his name and is expected to feature later this month in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka away from home. Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh have also lost points and slipped four, seven and five places in the rankings after missing the Zimbabwe tour.

While Kuldeep is at the 15th place, Bumrah and Arshdeep are placed at 21st and 23rd positions respectively. Ravi Bishnoi featured in all five matches against Zimbabwe. After picking up six wickets in the first two T20Is, he went wicketless in the last three outings and that has led to him dropping from 14th to 18th place. Player of the Series against Zimbabwe, Washington Sundar scalped eight wickets in five T20Is and has climbed a staggering 36 places to end at 46th rank among bowlers in the latest ICC rankings in the shortest format.

As far as the top 10 among bowlers are concerned, Adil Rashid continues to be at the top with Anrich Nortje and Wanindu Hasaranga. Rashid Khan of Afghanistan is at the fourth place while West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph is the newest entrant in the top 10.

India bowlers in latest ICC T20I rankings