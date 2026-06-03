India bottle up series win as Capsey, Knight lead England chase down record total

New Delhi:

The Indian women's team bottled up a chance of a series win over England after failing to defend 180 in the third and final T20I of the series at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, on Tuesday, June 2. Alice Capsey and Heather Knight finally found form to power the English side to the highest-ever T20I chase in England with a six-wicket win, which sealed the series 2-1 for them.

This was the final T20I for both these teams heading into the Women's T20 World Cup 2026, which begins on June 12. The English batters needed runs, and no one more than Capsey and Knight, both of whom have been under scrutiny for their underwhelming shows. However, the two put up a 137-run stand for the fourth wicket, the second-highest for them for fourth wicket or below.

Capsey would be relieved to get runs behind her back heading into the World Cup, as she made 82 from 43 balls before falling to Arundhati Reddy. Her knock was laced with nine fours and three sixes. Knight was back in touch too, anchoring the chase but hitting boundaries at will. She made an unbeaten 70 from 42 deliveries with 10 fours to take the team over the line.

Highest chase in England in WT20Is:

1 - 181 by England vs India in Taunton

2 - 168 by England vs India in Birmingham

3 - 164 by England vs Australia in 2009

4 - 161 by South Africa vs England in 2018

5 - 155 by Australia vs India in 2022

Indian bowlers return expensive

Most of the Indian bowlers were taken to the cleaners in the chase. Kranti Goud, coming in for Shreyanka Patil, took two wickets but went for 41 runs in her four overs, while after taking three wickets on her debut, Nandni Sharma gave 32 from her three. Shree Charani was the most expensive, having given 37 runs in her three overs, while Arundhati Reddy was the pick of the bowlers.

Reddy picked up two wickets for 31 runs in her four overs, being the most economical bowler and often troubling the English batters. Deepti Sharma also gave a bit more as Knight finished the things with a four behind the square on the leg side.

Harmanpreet Kaur powers India after openers blip

The Indian openers - Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma - failed to get going as the visitors lost both of them inside the first four overs, with the score reading 36. The injury returnee, Yastika Bhatia, had a much better outing this time after her struggle in the previous game. She made 32 from 18 balls with seven fours. Jemimah Rodrigues got going with his 19-ball 29 before Lauren Bell cleaned her up.

However, it was captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who struck her maiden T20I fifty against England, 17th in her career. Her unbeaten 56 from 40 balls was instrumental in India scoring 180/5, but it proved not to be enough in the end as the visitors went down in their final assignment before the World Cup.