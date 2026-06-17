India-born cricketer dropped as New Zealand announce central contracts, two players return

New Delhi:

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced the central contracts for the 2026-27 as India-born Adi Ashok and Pakistan-born Muhammad Abbas were dropped from the 20-man list. The contracts feature the return of Devon Conway and Blair Tickner to the list, while Michael Bracewell and Mark Chapman are listed as white-ball specialists after "both requested not to be ranked in Test cricket".

Ashok and Abbas were picked in the central contracts last time around. Ashok earned the reward after returning to the ODI squad in early 2025. However, he played in only one game during his contract period: against India in early 2026. Abbas featured in three ODIs during the away Bangladesh series after being named in last year's contracts and could make much of an impact.

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has also been excluded from the contract list after he announced his shock international retirement a few days ago. He was in casual contracts last year. Williamson confirmed his decision after conversations with his parents and his partner, and also told some senior players. "It just feels like the right time for me to step away," Williamson had said during his retirement announcement.

Tickner earns contract after impressive performances

Meanwhile, Tickner has been picked in the contract list after impressive performances in the last few months. He has picked up four or more wickets in five of the last eight innings and took a five-wicket hail against Ireland last month in a one-off Test. "Blair has worked extremely hard over the past few years and added new levels to his game," head coach Rob Walter on Tickner said in a NZC statement. "He's an excellent team man and has stepped into various roles for the side over the past few months and excelled in them.

"It's important we continue to nurture that depth in our bowling stocks, especially with a heavy diet of red-ball cricket over the next 12 months, so to have Blair contracted full-time will help maintain that depth."

Conway made himself available for contract period

Meanwhile, Conway enters the contracts after playing the past two years on a casual contract and having committed to play in the upcoming period. "Devon has been a regular member of the side in all three formats for some time now, even whilst on a casual contract, so it's great to have a player of his calibre back on the central contract list, especially with the amount of exciting cricket coming up," Walter said.

New Zealand men's centrally contracted players:

Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Mitchell Hay, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young

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