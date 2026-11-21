Dhaka:

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) has raised questions over the conduct of a Pakistani umpire following the emergence of a video that seemingly shows him joining Pakistan players in celebratory gestures resembling fighter jets crashing. The incident has added another contentious chapter to the fallout from the Asia Cup for the Blind final in Dhaka.

CABI has objected to the official’s apparent involvement in the celebrations, arguing that match officials must maintain impartiality regardless of which team emerges victorious. The association believes the umpire’s conduct has raised concerns about the neutrality expected from someone entrusted with officiating international matches.

“This Pakistani umpire officiated throughout the Asia Cup Cricket for the Blind 2026, yet is seen celebrating with the Pakistan team. As per the principles of officiating, an umpire must remain neutral and should never be seen aligning with any team,” CABI said in a statement.

India refused to participate in trophy presentation

The dispute comes after India refused to participate in the trophy presentation following Pakistan’s controversial title victory. The final could not be completed because of rain, with Pakistan subsequently awarded the championship based on a superior run rate.

India disputed the outcome, arguing that the absence of a reserve day meant the two finalists should have been declared joint winners rather than allowing a statistical calculation to determine the champion.

The disagreement reportedly intensified when World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) president and Pakistan Blind Cricket Council chief Sultan Shah went against the Technical Committee’s recommendation to recognise both teams as joint winners. The match referee was subsequently instructed to announce Pakistan as the champions.

CABI secretary Shailendra accused Pakistan of using their influence to secure the trophy without winning the final on the field.

“Pakistan has now forcibly declared itself the winner of the tournament. This is extremely shameful on Pakistan's part. Whenever they are unable to win on the field, they resort to such tactics,” he said.

Shailendra also challenged the decision to apply net run rate in a final. He said that the method was intended to determine standings during the league phase. In his view, sharing the title was the appropriate outcome.

Following the trophy dispute, CABI indicated that it could decline future engagements against Pakistan until the matter is addressed.

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