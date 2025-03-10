India become third team to register rare record in ICC events after Champions Trophy win India registered their third Champions Trophy title after beating New Zealand in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Men in Blue chased down 252 in the final. India have also created a rare record in ICC events after their win in the Champions Trophy.

India ended their 12-year-long wait for an ODI title as they clinched the Champions Trophy 2025 after beating New Zealand in the final in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. Led by Rohit Sharma's blistering knock of 76 from 83 balls, the Men in Blue hunted down a 252-run target with six wickets in hand.

En route to their title run in the Champions Trophy, India have created a few records. They have become the most successful team in the competition's history, winning their third Champions Trophy title.

India have now become the third-ever team to win back-to-back ICC titles in men's cricket. They won the T20 World Cup in 2024 after beating South Africa in the final. Some eight months later, they have now got their hands to the Champions Trophy, the next ICC event after the 20-over World Cup.

India join West Indies and Australia as the teams to have achieved this rare feat. West Indies won back-to-back ICC trophies when they won the 1975 and 1979 ODI World Cups. The Aussies have achieved this rare feat twice. They won the Champions Trophy in 2006 and the ODI World Cup in 2007 before replicating the feat by winning the WTC 2023 final and the ODI World Cup 2023.

India defeated the Kiwis in Dubai after chasing down a competitive score of 252 with four wickets in hand. The Men in Blue are now the most successful team in the competition, having got their hands on the Champions Trophy for the third time, including the shared one with Sri Lanka in 2002.

India captain Rohit Sharma was named the Player of the Match in the final for his fiery 76 from 83 balls. The start that he provided went a long way in India, remaining comfortable to some extent when the Kiwis were alive in the game.

Rohit also spoke on his future, dismissing rumours of his retirement. "I'm not going to retire from this format, just to make sure that no rumours are spread going forward," Rohit said at the press conference after the final.