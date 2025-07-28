India become only team in Test cricket history to achieve massive feat with brilliant batting effort Team India batted out 143 overs to heroically draw the fourth Test against England in Manchester at Old Trafford. With this effort, they not only stayed alive in the series but also became the first and only team to achieve a massive feat in Test cricket history. Here are the details:

MANCHESTER:

Team India batted for a staggering 143 overs to earn a hard-fought draw in the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester. They are two wickets down with no runs on the board as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan got out in the first over. But the visitors finished with 425 runs for the loss of four wickets to become the first team to cross the 400-run mark after being 0/2.

They repeated the 42-year-old feat of the Indian team that scored 451 runs against the West Indies at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai back in 1983 after losing their first two wickets for zero runs. Earlier, the West Indies was the first team to achieve this feat against India in Kanpur in 1958. They managed to score 443 runs for the loss of seven wickets after being reduced to 0/2 by the opposition.

Interestingly, India have been involved in all three instances and two times, the Indian batters have bailed the team out of trouble.

Instances of teams posting 400-plus totals after losing two wickets without scoring a run

Score Team Opposition Venue Year 451/8 dec India West Indies Chennai 1983 443/7 dec West Indies India Kanpur 1958 425/4 India England Manchester 2025

Rahul, Gill, Sundar and Jadeja star for India

Coming back to India's latest heroics, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja were the heroes for the visiting team with the latter three also notching up their respective centuries. Rahul who missed out on reaching the three-figure mark, also scored 90 runs.

Jaiswal and Sudharsan were dismissed by Chris Woakes in the first over of the innings, and since then, in the next 142 overs, England managed to pick only two wickets. The hosts were poor on the field too, dropping Shubman Gill twice on 20 and 82. They also dropped Ravindra Jadeja on the first ball of his innings when Joe Root couldn't hold on to a catch in the slips.

Both Indian batters made them pay heavily, notching up centuries and eventually, the Test match ended in a draw.

