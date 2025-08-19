India's Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement Live telecast: When and where to watch on TV and streaming for free? The D-Day, as far as India's T20 squad is concerned, is here as the BCCI selection committee will announce the 17-man squad for the Asia Cup, set to take place in Dubai and Abu Dhabi next month. Suryakumar Yadav will continue as India's captain, while there could be a few surprises in the squad.

Mumbai:

After getting over the fact that India will indeed be participating in the 2025 edition of the Asia Cup, despite knowing fully well that there is a Pakistan encounter scheduled, the nation is ready for the first T20 squad of the side since the IPL and since Shubman Gill became the Indian Test captain. Gill did well in the IPL, but hasn't been part of India's T20 squad for more than a year.

Does Gill warrant a place in the T20 setup? If Gill is selected, will he be okay with staying on the bench because in the positions he plays, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have done well and the time might not be right just yet for the side to pull the plug on them, especially after how well they did in a few assignments since the last T20 World Cup? Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side, while most of the side will be on the expected line, apart from a couple of names.

The IPL 2025 performances will also come into effect and a couple of top performers, Shreyas Iyer and Prasidh Krishna, will be in the mix as well, apart from the few regulars, including Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh and others. There will be a press conference addressed by chief selector Ajit Agarkar as well and it will be interesting to see, who partners him behind the mic.

When and where to watch India's Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement live on TV and OTT for free?

The press conference for the Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement is set to kick off at 1:30 PM IST on Tuesday, August 19, after the selection meeting. It will be a busy day at the BCCI HQ with the women's selection meeting and presser to take place soon after. The Asia Cup squad announcement will be telecast live by the Star Sports Network on TV and stream will be available on the JioHotstar website and app.

The live press conference can be streamed for free on JioHotstar, but the user will have to log in to their account with their mobile number to see it for free.

India's likely squad for the Asia Cup: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel (vc), Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Shreyas Iyer/Riyan Parag.