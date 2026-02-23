'India are beatable': David Miller after South Africa's big win over hosts in T20 World Cup 2026

New Delhi:

After handing India a huge 76-run loss in their T20 World Cup Super Eight clash, South African veteran stated that his team has shown that 'India are beatable'. India, the defending champions, entered the tournament as outright favourites, but their loss in the opening Super Eight outing has put their hopes of the title defence in danger.

The Men in Blue suffered their biggest-ever loss in a T20 World Cup match after getting bowled out for 111 in their 188-run chase and going down by 76 runs. Miller played a stellar knock of 63 from 35 balls as he and Dewald Brevis put up a 97-run stand for the third wicket after the Proteas were reeling at 20/3. Tristan Stubbs then took over and put his team at 187/7 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Indian batters had no answers to the Proteas bowlers and could not put up a performance that they are known for. With the pitch being two-paced, they failed to get any momentum and surrendered in what is also a Net-run-rate impacting loss. "They are beatable," Miller said after the team's win in Ahmedabad.

"India come with an incredible team. For us, in a tournament like this, it's about making sure that we do simple things [right] and get the job done. We're a mature team. A lot of guys have played together and that goes a long way under pressure. It's just staying in your lane, making sure that you get the job done and keep wanting more," he added.

Miller speaks up on how they tackled Varun Chakravarthy

The highlight of their win was bossing the middle over phase with the bat and sending mystery bowler Varun Chakravarthy to the cleaners. Miller spoke on how his team handled Chakravarthy in Ahmedabad. "I think it's just about really making sure that we were on it in terms of if he bowls a bad ball we got to put it away - so a little bit more intent and it wasn't spinning too much tonight, so you can kind of trust the line," Miller said.

"And once we felt that, then we felt, OK, we've got to take him down, because he is a threat to every team that he does play against. So it was definitely something that we did speak about," he explained.

This marked the 36-year-old’s first major contribution of the tournament, an innings studded with seven boundaries and three sixes. Miller said his focus remained on sticking to the basics in preparation—an approach that has consistently brought him success and cemented his reputation as a game-changer over the years.

"It's about making sure that you really stick to the simple things and the basics and do that really well. As I said, my intent always has to be up, making sure that I have limited movements, when the ball is bowled, so I'm nice and still, my breathing, running hard, all those simple things. It's cliché, but it really does, in the heat of battle, those are the things that I clutch to."