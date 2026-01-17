India announce white-ball squad for Australia tour, 31-year-old called up for first time in seven years India have named their ODI and T20I squads for the Australia tour, recalling Bharti Fulmali for the first time since 2019. The 31-year-old earns her return after strong WPL form, adding firepower ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

New Delhi:

India have announced their ODI and T20I squad for the upcoming tour to Australia. The series holds massive importance as the current ODI champions start their pursuit for the upcoming T20 World Cup, set to begin in June 2026. Keeping that in mind, the team management has made a major decision as Bharti Fulmali has recalled to the national team for the first time since 2019.

The 31-year-old has done a commendable job in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) and courtesy of the same, she has once again been given the opportunity to prove her mettle in the national team. The Amravati-born has played two T20Is in her career, scoring 23 runs, while in WPL, she made 289 runs in 13 matches, at a strike rate of 162.85. Without any doubt, she will be a major boost to the team when it comes to finishing games.

Shreyanka, Kashvee picked, no Harleen in T20Is

Shreyanka Patil, who returned to professional cricket after an injury break of 14 months, has been picked for the T20I series, while Harleen Deol found no place, despite some recent heroics.

When it comes to the ODI side of things, Vaishnavi Sharma and G Kamalini have earned their maiden call-up. Meanwhile, Kashvee Gautam has found a place in the ODI set-up as she replaced Arundhati Reddy. Spinner Radha Yadav has been dropped from both ODIs and T20Is

IND vs AUS squads

India’s T20I squad for Australia tour: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Shreyanka Patil

India’s ODI squad for Australia tour: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol

More to follow..