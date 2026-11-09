India announce three-format squads for South Africa series; Jemimah and Amonjot return

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the squads for the upcoming tour of South Africa, which will feature a one-off Test followed by three ODIs and three T20Is. The Test match is scheduled to begin on December 9 in Gqeberha, while the limited-overs leg will get underway on December 16. The three ODIs will take place in Paarl, Cape Town and Bloemfontein on December 16, 19 and 22, respectively.

The T20I series will follow, with matches scheduled for December 26, 29 and 30. Benoni will stage the opening encounter, while Potchefstroom will host the remaining two fixtures.

Jemimah and Amanjot return

Jemimah Rodrigues and Amanjot Kaur are set to mark their return to international cricket after recovering from respective injuries. The squad selections also bring opportunities for several players across the Test, ODI and T20I formats.

Rodrigues has been included in all three squads after overcoming a hamstring problem sustained during her stint in the United Kingdom for The Hundred. Amanjot, meanwhile, has secured a place in the T20I team following an extended spell on the sidelines. Her last appearance for India came during the February tour of Australia.

Other changes in squad

Renuka Singh has also returned to the T20I squad after missing the recent series against Zimbabwe. However, the fast bowler has not been included in India's Test and ODI combinations. Jintimani Kalita, who recently made her international debut during the home ODI series against Zimbabwe, has retained her place in the 50-over setup and earned a maiden Test call-up. She will, however, miss the upcoming T20I assignments.

Sayali Satghare has received an opportunity in the shortest format despite previously featuring for India in Tests and ODIs. Meanwhile, Shreyanka Patil and Minnu Mani have been omitted from the T20I squad. The selectors have preferred Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani and Prema Rawat among their spin options.

The ODI squad has undergone only two personnel changes, with Rodrigues and Kalita coming in for Tejal Hasabnis and Renuka Singh.

Test Squad: Smriti Mandhana [C], Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh [WK], Yastika Bhatia [WK], Deepti Sharma [VC], Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Jintimani Kalita, Sayali Satghare

ODI Squad: Smriti Mandhana [C], Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh [WK], Yastika Bhatia [WK], Deepti Sharma [VC], Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Jintimani Kalita, Sayali Satghare

T20I Squad: Smriti Mandhana [C], Shafali Verma [VC], Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Niki Prasad, Richa Ghosh [WK], G. Kamalini [WK], Anushka Sharma, Deepti Sharma, Sree Charani, Prema Rawat, Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare

Also Read:

David Warner backs Usman Khawaja's claims over sandpapergate saga, says 'it's 100% accurate'