New Delhi:

India have announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming Under-19 Women’s Asia Cup 2027. Keeper-batter Bhavika Ahire has been announced as the new captain, while Anaadi Tagde has been selected as vice-captain. The tournament is a perfect opportunity for the players to get into the zone and prepare for the Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, scheduled for early next year.

Many of the players picked have been preparing well, as they are part of the ongoing five-match T20 series against England Under-19. As things stand, they hold a 2-0 lead, winning both matches so far in the series.

In the last game in Vadodara on Saturday, the hosts produced a dominant display to secure a 106-run victory. After putting 230/6 on the scoreboard, the Indian bowlers restricted England to 124, completing a convincing win. Achsah Parmar has emerged as one of the standout performers in the series. She scored 52 in the opening match of the series before playing another scintillating knock in the second, scoring 81. Delhi Capitals’ Deeya Yadav also made her presence felt in the last game, smashing 87 from 49 deliveries.

Impressive bowling show so far

The bowling department has received valuable contributions from Uma Kashvi, who has picked five wickets in the two matches. The bowling all-rounder claimed three wickets in the series opener, as India have dominated with the ball so far.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Asia Cup will provide the new leadership group with an opportunity to assess the team’s readiness against continental opposition before the global tournament. India will arrive as defending champions after winning the inaugural Under-19 Women's Asia Cup in 2024. The team, led by Niki Prasad, defeated Bangladesh in the final to secure the title.

Their record at the global level has also been impressive. India have won both editions of the Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup conducted so far, establishing themselves as a dominant force in the age-group competition.

India U19 women’s squad in Women's Asia Cup - Bhavika Ahire (C, WK), Anaadi Tagde (VC), Ira Jadhav, Nidhi Mahto, Purva Siwach, Mahak Narwase, Maitri Maniar, Ishwari Awasare, Deeya Yadav, Shreya S Chavan (WK), Samaira Raghav, Kumari Palak, Uma Kashvi, Achsah Parmar, Palak Singh.

Also Read:

Mushfiqur Rahim confirms international retirement, set to play one final Test in February