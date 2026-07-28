India announce squad for Test series against Sri Lanka; Jadeja returns, MP allrounder gets maiden call-up

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India's squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to be played in August. Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee has picked a 15-member squad led by Shubman Gill, with KL Rahul continuing as the vice-captain. The biggest takeaway from the squad announcement is the return of experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is back in the Test setup for the tour.

As expected, all-rounder Washington Sundar has not been included in the squad after being ruled out of the first Test due to injury. His absence has opened the door for other spin-bowling options as India prepares for conditions expected to assist slow bowlers in Sri Lanka. The selectors have retained a strong spin department with Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar among the options for the two-match series. Jadeja's return is expected to strengthen the bowling attack as captain Shubman Gill looks to guide India back into contention for a place in the ICC World Test Championship final.

Fitness clearance awaited for Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and batter Sai Sudharsan have both been named in the squad. However, their participation in the series will depend on their fitness. The duo is expected to undergo fitness assessments before the team management takes a final call on their availability for the matches.

India's squad for Sri Lanka Test series

Shubman Gill (Captain)

KL Rahul (Vice-captain)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper)

Sai Sudharsan*

Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper)

Ravindra Jadeja

Kuldeep Yadav

Manav Suthar

Jasprit Bumrah*

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

Gurnoor Brar

Devdutt Padikkal

Saransh Jain

*Subject to fitness clearance.

India vs Sri Lanka Test series schedule

The BCCI also confirmed in its media advisory that the Indian team will play a four-day practice match in Colombo from August 7 ahead of the Test series. The two-match Test series will begin on August 15, with the opening Test scheduled to be played in Galle. The second and final Test will get underway on August 23 at the SSC Ground in Colombo.

India eye WTC revival

It is to be noted here that India will head into the Sri Lanka series aiming to bounce back from a disappointing home campaign last year that dented their WTC hopes. The team endured a 0-2 Test series defeat against South Africa, including a crushing 408-run loss in the second Test at Guwahati, which stands as India's biggest defeat in Test cricket by runs.

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