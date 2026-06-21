India announce squad for ODI series against England, Virat Kohli included, no Yashasvi Jaiswal

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced India's squad for the ODI series against England. Veteran batter Virat Kohli has been included, but his participation will be subject to fitness clearance, the BCCI confirmed in a media release.

Jasprit Bumrah has also made a return to the ODI squad after not being named for the one-off Test and ODIs against Afghanistan, as India fielded a fresh-looking pace attack. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal has also not been picked in the squad despite having scored a hundred in the third and final ODI of the series against Afghanistan.

Kohli missed Afghanistan ODIs

Kohli was initially picked for the ODI series against Afghanistan. However, a hamstring injury that he sustained during the Indian Premier League 2026 final ruled him out of the series. The star batter is in a recovery phase from the issue and will report to the BCCI CoE for further evaluation and to obtain fitness clearance. The BCCI had replaced Kohli with Jaiswal for the three-match series. The left-handed Jaiswal was not originally part of the squad for the Afghanistan ODIs, but was roped in later for Kohli and went on to slam a hundred in the final ODI of the series in Chennai.

Jaiswal hit an unbeaten 110 from 86 balls, laced with 14 fours and three sixes as he and Rohit Sharma laid the platform for India's chase of 219. However, the Southpaw missed out on a place in the 15-member squad that had not many changes from the team that recently defeated Afghanistan 3-0.

Bumrah in line to play first ODI in nearly three years

Meanwhile, Bumrah has made a return to the ODI squad after quite a long time. He is in line to play his first ODI since the World Cup 2023 final. The last time he was named in an ODI squad was for the Champions Trophy 2025; however, the speedster was withdrawn from the Indian team due to his back discomfort.

He wasn't picked for the Afghanistan series, nor for the T20I tours to Ireland or England, as the BCCI looks to manage his workload with the ODI World Cup 2027 ahead.

Varun Chakravarthy out of Ireland T20Is

Meanwhile, the BCCI also announced that star spinner Varun Chakravarthy will be missing the two-match T20I series against Ireland as he "is in the final stages of his rehab at the BCCI COE following his left foot injury sustained in the IPL 2026." He is named in the T20I squad for the England tour.

India's ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli*, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar.

*Subject to fitness clearance

India’s updated squad for Ireland T20Is: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna.

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