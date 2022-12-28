Shikha Pandey recalled as India announce squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2023 & tri series in South Africa

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India announce squad for T20 World Cup 2023

The BCCI on Wednesday announced India women's 15-member squad for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa. The Indian team will be led by batter Harmanpreet Kaur, while Smriti Mandhana will be the vice-captain. Notably, India's fast bowling all-rounder Shikha Pandey has received a recall in India's World Cup squad after being out of action for more than a year.

The star-studded Indian squad also features Pooja Vastrakar, who will play subject to her fitness. Youngster Anjali Sarvani has also been included in the squad. The team has 3 reserves in the form of Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, and Meghna Singh. Notably, the BCCI has also named the Indian women's squad for the tri-series in South Africa.

The Indian Women's cricket team were the runners-up in the previous edition of the tournament and are looking to clear the final barrier. Harmanpreet Kaur's team is placed in Group 2 in the T20 World Cup 2023 alongside England, West Indies, Pakistan, and Ireland. The tournament will begin on 10th February 2023 and the Women in Blue will begin their campaign against Pakistan on 12th February.

India’s squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk) Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar (subject to fitness), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

Reserves: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh

India’s squad for Tri-series: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice Captain), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Shushma Verma (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar (subject to fitness), Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News