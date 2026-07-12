India announce replacements for injured Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy ahead of ODI series

New Delhi:

The Indian team is all set to take on England in a three-game ODI series. The two sides will meet on July 14, 16 and 19, and ahead of the series, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took centre stage and announced replacements for the injured Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy.

It is worth noting that Prince Yadav will be replacing Harshit Rana in the ODI series against England, whereas spinner Ravi Bishnoi will be replacing Varun Chakaravarthy in the T20I squad to take on Zimbabwe.

Notably, Harshit Rana was ruled out of the ODI series after he reported discomfort in his hamstring during the third T20I against England. Further scans revealed a Grade 1 hamstring injury as well. He has reported to the BCCI CoE for further assessment.

As for Varun Chakaravarthy, he also reported discomfort in his hamstring in the third T20I against England. Further scans revealed a Grade 2 hamstring injury and will be assessed at the BCCI CoE as well.

India to take on England in Birmingham next

Speaking of the series between India and England, the two sides will kick off the ODIs by taking on each other at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 14th. Coming on the back of a five-game T20I series loss, the Indian team will hope to significantly improve.

The Men in Blue lost four T20Is in the five-game series, with the first game being washed out due to rain. It could be interesting to see how the side fares in the upcoming ODI against England, and with the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India will have a better chance.

India's updated squad for England ODIs: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav

India's updated squad for Zimbabwe T20Is: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Ravi Bishnoi

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