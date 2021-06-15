India announce 15-member squad for WTC final; Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul left out

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson

India on Tuesday unveiled a 15-member squad for the all-important World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand starting June 18 at the Hampshire Bowl. Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Agarwal, Washington Sundar have been left out of the set-up.

Youngsters Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj have been drafted into the squad following an impressive Australia tour. England series hero, Axar, however, missed out. Washington and Shardul also didn't make the cut.

Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha have been included as two wicketkeepers of the Indian contingent.

On the bowling front, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are the two spinners and the pace quarter comprises Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand also announced their 15-member squad comprising Kane Williamson. The New Zealand skipper was forced to miss the second Test against England due to an elbow injury and Tom Latham had led the side to a comprehensive eight-wicket win over the hosts.

Opener Devon Conway, who scored a double century on debut, left-arm tweaker Ajaz Patel, and wicketkeeper BJ Watling are also a part of the set-up.

New Zealand left out five players from their initial 20-man squad, including Doug Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra and Mitchell Santner.

"It's not easy to say goodbye to guys who have given so much to the group. Doug, Jacob and Rachin have been selfless in their attitude to helping the team and supporting those in the playing XI.

"There's had to be some tough calls with Mitchell and Daryl victims of the fierce competition we currently have for places in the Test side," New Zealand head coach Gary Stead had said on the team selection.

India squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Chesteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Will Young.