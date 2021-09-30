On this day: India and Sri Lanka declared joint winners of 2002 Champions Trophy

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sanath Jayasuriya of Sri Lanka and Sourav Ganguly of India

On this day in 2002 -- India and Sri Lanka were declared joint winners of the Champions Trophy after the rain-hit final in Colombo didn't yield a result.

The summit clash was marred by the unpredictability of the weather, with rain making it impossible for the action to start. The final also had a reserve day but rain played spoilsport on both days, resulting in India sharing the honours with Sri Lanka.

In the first match, Sri Lanka managed to post 244/5 in their 50 overs. Skipper Sanath Jayasuriya notched up 74 to give his side a decent start before Kumar Sangakkara chipped in with an 89-ball 54. On the bowling front, Harbhajan Singh picked up three while Ajit Agarkar and Sachin Tendulkar took a wicket apiece.

In response, the Indian openers Dinesh Mongia and Virender Sehwag took India to 14/0 in the first two overs before rain intervened and forced the contest to restart a day later.

In the second match on the reserve day, Sri Lanka posted 222/7 in 50 overs with Mahela Jayawardene (77) and Russel Arnold (55*) resurrecting the Lankan innings.

On an eventful day when slower bowlers were leaving their mark, Zaheer Khan shone with the ball, taking three including the crucial scalp of Jayasuriya on the very first ball of the innings. Anil Kumble, Harbajan and Agarkar also added a wicket each under their belt.

India suffered an early blow in the form of Mongia, who was sent back by Chaminda Vaas for a duck. Sachin Tendulkar and Sehwag added 38 runs for the second wicket before rain peppered the final again.

India were 38/1 after 8 overs, facing a stiff challenge against the islanders. In all likelihood, the contest could have gone till the very last ball, given the depth of Sri Lanka's slow-bowling attack. In the end, rain forced both games to be abandoned. India and Sri Lanka were declared joint winners of the Champions Trophy.