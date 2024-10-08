India amass 492 runs in first innings of 2nd Test, Australia use 9 bowlers to pick 10 wickets

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Soham Patwardhan and Nikhil Kumar

India and Australia have locked horns in the second Youth Test being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After winning the first Test match by just two wickets, the hosts have done well in this game too amassing 492 runs in the first innings after opting to bat. Five of their batters crossed the fifty-run mark with wicketkeeper-batsman Harvansh Pangalia notching up a well-deserved century batting at number seven.

Interestingly, it took a staggering nine bowlers for Australia to pick all 10 wickets of India. After opting to bat, India lost their openers Vihaan Malhotra and Vaibhav Suryavanshi early as they scored only 10 and 3 runs respectively. But the middle-order stepped up for the team Nitya Pandya (94) and KP Karthikeya (71) adding 112 runs for the third wicket.

Nikhil Kumar (61) and skipper Soham Patwardhan (63) also stitched a valuable partnership to put the team ahead in the game. However, it was Harvansh Pangalia who scored runs at a rapid pace with the tail and also smashed a century. He was the last man to get out in the innings but not before scoring 117 runs off just 143 deliveries with seven fours and six maximums to his name.

Australia threw everything at the Indian batters but they couldn't control the run-scoring. Four of their bowlers - Ollie Patterson, Harry Hoekstra, Christian Howe and Lachlan Ranaldo - picked up two wickets each. India batted for 133.3 overs and that could be the reason for Australia trying out so many bowlers in their innings.