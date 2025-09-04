India alter ODI World Cup squad following Yastika Bhatia's injury Uma Chetry replaces injured Yastika Bhatia in India’s ODI and ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 squads. The BCCI confirmed the change after Yastika sustained a knee injury. Uma is withdrawn from the India A squad, which will now play without her in the warm-up match.

Visakhapatnam:

Wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry has been drafted into India’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia as well as the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, replacing Yastika Bhatia, who has been sidelined due to a knee injury.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the development on Thursday, following Yastika’s injury during a preparatory camp in Visakhapatnam. The BCCI Medical Team is currently monitoring her recovery.

Uma, who had initially been named in the India A squad for the warm-up fixture ahead of the World Cup, has now been withdrawn from that assignment to join the senior team. Her inclusion sees India opt for continuity in maintaining two wicketkeeping options, with Richa Ghosh already part of both the ODI and World Cup squads.

The selectors also announced the standby players for both events, with slight variations in personnel between the bilateral series and the World Cup. Sayali Satghare, named in the main ODI squad against Australia, will feature as a standby in the World Cup lineup, while Amanjot Kaur enters the main World Cup squad.

As a result of Uma’s promotion, the India A squad has also undergone an adjustment. Minnu Mani continues to lead the side in the warm-up fixture, which features a blend of emerging talent including Shafali Verma, Titas Sadhu, and Dhara Gujjar.

The three-match ODI series against Australia is set to serve as a key preparatory stage for the Women’s World Cup, with India looking to settle combinations and gain momentum on home soil. The tournament is scheduled to begin on September 30, with India slated to take on Sri Lanka at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

India’s updated ODI squad against Australia

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (WK)

Standby players for ODI series against Australia: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra

India’s updated squad for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (WK)