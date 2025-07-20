India adds Anshul Kamboj as cover in Test squad ahead of Manchester clash against England: Reports According to recent reports, pacer Anshul Kamboj has been added to India's squad as cover for the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England as Arshdeep Singh sustained an injury in training recently.

New Delhi:

With India all set to take on England in the fourth Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, several reports have emerged that have stated that pacer Anshul Kamboj has been added to India’s squad for the upcoming fourth Test as cover for Arshdeep Singh.

It is worth noting that Arshdeep Singh sustained a cut on his bowling hand ahead of the fourth Test of the series, and in his place, Anshul Kamboj has been added as cover, according to a report by the Indian Express. It is worth noting that Kamboj was a part of India A and had also participated in two three-day matches in June 2025, where he took five wickets in two matches.

Notably, Arshdeep Singh sustained a cut on his bowling hand during a nets session on Thursday, July 17. His inclusion in India’s lineup for the Manchester clash is quite unlikely. Furthermore, there is still no clarity over the inclusion of Akash Deep in the lineup, as the star pacer is suffering from a groin injury.

Ryan ten Doeschate opened up on Arshdeep Singh’s injury

The Indian team’s assistant coach, Ryan ten Doeschate, recently came forward and gave his take on the nature of Arshdeep Singh’s injury as well. He revealed how the star pacer got hurt during practice.

“Arshdeep took a ball while he was bowling there, Sai hit a ball and he tried to stop it and it’s just a cut. So we have to see how bad the cut is. Obviously, the medical team have taken him off to see a doctor and obviously, if he needs stitches or doesn’t need stitches it’s going to be important to our planning for the next few days,” Ten Doeschate was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

It is worth noting that India has lost two out of three tests in the series so far, and they will hope to heavily improve as the clash in Manchester approaches.