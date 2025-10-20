India achieve unwanted run-chases record in Women's World Cup after botched-up Indore job The bad memories of the 2017 final resurfaced as India, after cruising through most of the 289-run chase against England in the Women's World Cup match, the Women in Blue failed to get over the line in Indore on Sunday. India now have lost three games in a row in the ongoing tournament.

Indore: So near, yet so far, is following the Indian women's team to the next level as Harmanpreet Kaur and Co fell short by four runs against England in a crunch Women's World Cup clash in Indore, a game they should have won. At 234/3, needing 55 runs off 53 deliveries, with two set batters in, India should have chased 289 down at a canter but it ended up another botched-up chase from the Women in Blue, much like the 2017 World Cup final and the 2022 Commonwealth Games final. Target Opposition Result Venue/Year 228 Australia Lost by 153 runs Auckland, 1982 224 Australia Lost by 51 runs Lincoln, 2000 225 New Zealand Lost by 74 runs Lincoln, 2000 216 Australia Lost by 98 runs Centurion, 2005 273 England Lost by 32 runs Brabourne, 2013 283 Sri Lanka Lost by 138 runs Brabourne, 2013 274 South Africa Lost by 115 runs Leicester, 2017 229 England Lost by 9 runs Lord's, 2017 261 New Zealand Lost by 62 runs Hamilton, 2022 289 England Lost by 4 runs Indore, 2025