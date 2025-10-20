Advertisement
  India achieve unwanted run-chases record in Women's World Cup after botched-up Indore job

The bad memories of the 2017 final resurfaced as India, after cruising through most of the 289-run chase against England in the Women's World Cup match, the Women in Blue failed to get over the line in Indore on Sunday. India now have lost three games in a row in the ongoing tournament.

India were cruising in the run-chase owing to a 125-run partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur but choked in the end against England
Written ByIndia TV Sports Desk  Edited ByAnshul Gupta  
Published: , Updated:
Indore:

So near, yet so far, is following the Indian women's team to the next level as Harmanpreet Kaur and Co fell short by four runs against England in a crunch Women's World Cup clash in Indore, a game they should have won. At 234/3, needing 55 runs off 53 deliveries, with two set batters in, India should have chased 289 down at a canter but it ended up another botched-up chase from the Women in Blue, much like the 2017 World Cup final and the 2022 Commonwealth Games final. 

Target Opposition Result Venue/Year
228 Australia Lost by 153 runs Auckland, 1982
224 Australia Lost by 51 runs Lincoln, 2000
225 New Zealand Lost by 74 runs Lincoln, 2000
216 Australia Lost by 98 runs Centurion, 2005
273 England Lost by 32 runs Brabourne, 2013
283 Sri Lanka Lost by 138 runs Brabourne, 2013
274 South Africa Lost by 115 runs Leicester, 2017
229 England Lost by 9 runs Lord's, 2017
261 New Zealand Lost by 62 runs Hamilton, 2022
289 England Lost by 4 runs Indore, 2025

 

 

