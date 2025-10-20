India achieve unwanted run-chases record in Women's World Cup after botched-up Indore job

So near, yet so far, is following the Indian women's team to the next level as Harmanpreet Kaur and Co fell short by four runs against England in a crunch Women's World Cup clash in Indore, a game they should have won. At 234/3, needing 55 runs off 53 deliveries, with two set batters in, India should have chased 289 down at a canter but it ended up another botched-up chase from the Women in Blue, much like the 2017 World Cup final and the 2022 Commonwealth Games final.
|Target
|Opposition
|Result
|Venue/Year
|228
|Australia
|Lost by 153 runs
|Auckland, 1982
|224
|Australia
|Lost by 51 runs
|Lincoln, 2000
|225
|New Zealand
|Lost by 74 runs
|Lincoln, 2000
|216
|Australia
|Lost by 98 runs
|Centurion, 2005
|273
|England
|Lost by 32 runs
|Brabourne, 2013
|283
|Sri Lanka
|Lost by 138 runs
|Brabourne, 2013
|274
|South Africa
|Lost by 115 runs
|Leicester, 2017
|229
|England
|Lost by 9 runs
|Lord's, 2017
|261
|New Zealand
|Lost by 62 runs
|Hamilton, 2022
|289
|England
|Lost by 4 runs
|Indore, 2025