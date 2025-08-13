India A women open account after three losses on tour, defeat Australia A women in first one-day India A women looked exceptional in the first one-day game against Australia A women in the ongoing series between the two sides. After a string of losses in the shortest format, India A women managed to defeat Australia in the first one-day.

Brisbane:

Australia A women and India A women continued their ongoing series by taking on each other in the first of three one-day matches. The two sides locked horns at the Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane, on August 13, and the game began with Australia A coming in to bat first after winning the toss.

The side opened their innings with Alyssa Healy and Tahlia Wilson scoring 14 and 7 runs, respectively. Rachel Trenaman stabilised the innings with a score of 51 runs in 62 deliveries. Anika Learoyd went unbeaten on a score of 92 runs in 90 deliveries. Australia A posted a total of 214 runs in the first innings of the game.

Radha Yadav was the highest wicket-taker for India A with three wickets to her name. Minnu Mani and Titas Sadhu took two wickets each, alongside Shabnam Shakil and Tanusree Sarkar, who took one wicket each as well.

Yastika Bhatia’s knock helped India register emphatic win

Aiming to chase down the target of 215 runs, India A women opened their innings with Yastika Bhatia and Shafali Verma coming out to bat. The two openers scored 59 and 36 runs, respectively. Dhara Gujjar added 31 runs on the board as well.

Furthermore, after Tejal Hasabnis’ knock of eight runs, Raghvi Bist finished the game for India A. Going unbeaten on a score of 25 runs in 34 deliveries. Radha Yadav then scored 19 runs as India A chased down the target in 42 overs, winning the game by three wickets.

Lucy Hamilton and Ella Hayward were the highest wicket takers for Australia A in the second innings with two wickets each to their name. Kim Garth, Sianna Ginger, and Tess Flintoff took one wicket each. It is worth noting that this was India A women’s first win of the series, and the side will be hoping to continue their good run of form.

