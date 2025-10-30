India A vs South Africa A Live: When and where to watch first unofficial Test on TV and streaming in India? With India A all set to take on South Africa A in the first unofficial Test of the series, let us have a look at the live streaming, and broadcast details of the upcoming game between the two side sthat is slated to begin from October 30.

Bengaluru:

The stage is set for the first unofficial Test between India A and South Africa A. The two sides will lock horns at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru, from October 30. One of the biggest highlights from the game would be the return of star wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant.

The star batter will be returning to action for the first time since injuring himself in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. He was named the captain of the India A side, and the team will feature the likes of Sai Sudharsan, Narayan Jagadeesan, and Ayush Mhahtre as well.

On the other hand, South Africa A will feature the likes of Marques Ackerman, Okuhle Cele, and Zubayr Hamza, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top as they lock horns in Bengaluru.

India A vs South Africa A Broadcast Details

When is India A vs South Africa A match?

India A vs South Africa A will be played from Thursday, October 30.

At what time does the India A vs South Africa A match begin?

The India A vs South Africa A match will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Where is the India A vs South Africa A match being played?

The India A vs South Africa A match will be played at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru.

Where can you watch the India A vs South Africa A match on TV in India?

The match between India A vs South Africa A will not be broadcast on television in India.

Where can you watch the India A vs South Africa A match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the India A vs South Africa A match online on the JioHotstar app and website.

