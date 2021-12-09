Live Streaming IND A vs SA A 3rd Test Day 4: How and where to watch India A vs South Africa A Live Online

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY File image of IND A vs SA A

IND A vs SA A 3rd Test, Day 4 warm-up match will start at 01:30 PM as per Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be held on December 09, Thursday.

India A vs South Africa A 3rd Unofficial Test Live TV Telecast

IND A vs SA A 3rd Unofficial Test match won’t be available for telecast on TV channels for fans in India. However, SuperSport will provide the live streaming of the match on their official YouTube channel. This live streaming, however, will be available without any commentary and limited field cameras. Fan Code will also present the live streaming of the match.

In South Africa, the DSTV Now app will provide the live streaming of IND A vs SA A 3rd Test.

India A Squad

Playing: Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Hanuma Vihari (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Chahar, Krishnappa Gowtham, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Ishan Porel

Bench: Priyank Panchal, Baba Aparajith, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Upendra Yadav, Umran Malik

South Africa A Squad

Playing: Sarel Erwee, Pieter Malan (c), Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Khaya Zondo, Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, Migael Pretorius, Prenelan Subrayen, Lutho Sipamla

Bench: Raynard van Tonder, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks, Glenton Stuurman, Dominic Hendricks, Jason Smith