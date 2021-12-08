India A vs South Africa A 3rd Unofficial Test Day 3 Live Score, Watch Live Telecast, Latest Scorecard, Update

India A vs South Africa A 3rd Unofficial Test Day 3 Live Score Updates Latest Scorecard

Wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan and skipper Hanuma Vihari hit a fifty each to take India A to 229 for six in reply to South Africa A's 268 all out at stumps on the second day of the third unofficial Test here on Tuesday.

At the close of play, Kishan was batting on 86 off 141 balls with the help of 12 boundaries and one six, while Vihari scored 63 off 170 balls during which he hit six fours and one over the fence. Besides the duo, opener Abhimanyu Easwaran made 28 while Sarfaraz Khan scored 14.