India A vs Pakistan Shaheens Live Streaming: Where to watch Emerging T20 Asia Cup match live on TV and online?

Follow us on Image Source : PCB/X All the eight captains pose with the ACC Men's Emerging T20 Asia Cup Trophy.

The India vs Pakistan cricketing rivalry is about to take centre stage yet again as the budding talent from both countries will go toe to toe against one another in the ongoing ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup on Saturday (October 19). The match will be played at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat.

It will be the first game for both teams in the tournament and therefore they would like to kickstart on a winning note. India A look fairly balanced and have four players in their squad who have already had a taste of the international circuit - Tilak Varma, Rahul Chahar, Abhishek Sharma and R Sai Kishore.

Apart from these four players, the squad is also filled with names who have made a lasting impression in the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) and are knocking on the doors of India selection.

On the other hand, Pakistan Shaheens will be led by wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris. Apart from Haris, Pakistan Shaheens also have Shahnawaz Dahani, Haider Ali, Mohammad Abbas Afridi and Zaman Khan among others who have already represented Pakistan at the highest level.

India A vs Pakistan Shaheens ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup Live Streaming and Broadcast details

Where to watch the India A vs Pakistan Shaheens ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup match online in India?

The India A vs Pakistan Shaheens ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India A vs Pakistan Shaheens ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup match in India?

The India A vs Pakistan Shaheens ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. The match will get underway from 7 PM (IST).

India A squad:

Tilak Varma (C), Abhishek Sharma (VC), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Nishant Sindhu, Ramandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Ayush Badoni, Anuj Rawat (WK), Sai Kishore, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Anshul Kamboj, Aquib Khan, Rasik Salam

Pakistan Shaheens squad:

Mohammad Haris (C), Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haider Ali, Haseebullah, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohmmad Imran Jnr, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Moqim, Yasir Khan and Zaman Khan