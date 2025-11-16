India A vs Pakistan A Live: When and where to watch Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match live on TV and streaming? India A began their campaign in the Asia Cup Rising Stars with a thumping 148-run win against the UAE in their opening game. Pakistan Shaheens also started with a win and it promises to be a cracking Sunday encounter as the two teams aim for the top spot in Group B.

Doha:

India A will have their tails up coming into their second Asia Cup Rising Stars clash in Group B against the arch-rivals Pakistan Shaheens, having thrashed the UAE by a colossal margin of 148 runs. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and skipper Jitesh Sharma piled on quick runs, with the former smashing a quickfire century and India A amassed 297 runs in a carnage in Doha on Friday. How India come back from that, knowing that it was just the start and will be facing a tougher opponent on Sunday, will be crucial for Sharma and his troops.

Pakistan A too began their campaign with a comfortable win against Oman, having scored 220 runs in their innings and will be keen to go two in two. It promises to be a cracker of a game as both teams vie for the top spot in Group B.

When and where to watch the IND A vs PAK A, Asia Cup Rising Stars match on TV and OTT in India?

The Group B clash between India A and Pakistan A is scheduled for an 8 PM IST start (5:30 PM local) on Sunday, November 16, at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. The match, like the whole tournament, will be telecast live on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 1 HD, Sony Sports 3, Sony Sports 3 HD, Sony Sports 4 and Sony Sports 4 HD channels on TV in India, while the live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

Squads

India A: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abishek Porel, Suyash Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Pakistan: Mohammad Naeem, Maaz Sadaqat, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Irfan Khan(c), Saad Masood, Ghazi Ghori(w), Mubasir Khan, Ubaid Shah, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Shahzad, Shahid Aziz, Sufiyan Muqeem, Arafat Minhas