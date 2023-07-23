India A vs Pakistan A Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup final?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Mohammad Haris and Yash Dhull

India A vs Pakistan A Final Live Streaming: Yash Dhull's Indian A Cricket Team will be up against Mohammad Haris-led Pakistan A in the final of the ACC Emerging Team Asia Cup 2023. Defending champions Pakistan A will have a tough job at hand in front of the Indian A side, who are looking for their second title in the tournament.

The Indian team is the only undefeated team in the tournament as they topped the group stage before winning a nail-biter semifinal against Bangladesh A. The Indians were put under a tough test but emerged victorious in defence of a meagre 211 as Manav Suthar's fifer helped them bag a 51-run win.

On the other hand, Pakistan A registered a 60-run win over Sri Lanka A as they defended 322. The last time India A and Pakistan A met in the Group stage, the former registered a thumping 8-wicket win in pursuit of 206. Before the action unfolds in the final, here are all the live-streaming details of the finale match.

When is India A vs Pakistan A final match?

India A vs Pakistan A final match will be played on Sunday, July 23

At what time does India A vs Pakistan A match begin?

India A vs Pakistan A match will begin at 2:00 PM Local Time (Colombo) and 2:00 PM IST

Where is the India A vs Pakistan Amatch being played?

India A vs Pakistan A match will be played at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium

Where can you watch India A vs Pakistan A match on TV in India?

Fans from India can enjoy India A vs Pakistan A match live broadcast on Star Sports Network

Where can you watch India A vs Pakistan A match online in India?

One can watch India A vs Pakistan A match online on the FanCode website and app

Squads:

Pakistan A Squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris(w/c), Mubasir Khan, Amad Butt, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sufiyan Muqeem, Arshad Iqbal, Haseebullah Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Kamran Ghulam

India A Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull(c), Nishant Sindhu, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel(w), Harshit Rana, Manav Suthar, RS Hangargekar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Prabhsimran Singh, Akash Singh, Nitish Reddy, Pradosh Paul

