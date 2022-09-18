India A vs New Zealand A: Navdeep Saini ruled out of ODI series against New Zealand A

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Navdeep Saini ruled out.

India A vs New Zealand A: Fast bowler Navdeep Saini has been ruled out of India A's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand A due to injury. The right-arm seamer sustained a groin injury while playing for North Zone in the Duleep trophy semi-final match against South Zone.

Resultingly, Saini has been ruled out of the ongoing Duleep trophy and also from India A's home series against New Zealand A. However, Rishi Dhawan has been added to India A squad as Saini's replacement. Notably, Mohammed Shami has also been ruled out of India's home T20I series against Australia due to his Covid-19 positive result. BCCI gave confirmation about both the players.

Saini sustained the injury on the Day 1 of the match and the 29-year-old will now undergo rehabilitation at National Cricket Academy. Saini recently featured in the Royal London One-day Cup and County Championship. He helped Kent win the Royal London One-Day Cup and played in five matches. Saini also featured in two County Championship matches for Kent where he scalped 11 wickets, including a five-wicket haul.

Mohammed Shami has also been ruled out of India's home T20I series against Australia. The 32-year-old Shami has been infected with the Covid-19 virus days before India and Australia will play a three-match T20I series starting on 20th September. However, Umesh Yadav has been named as the replacement of Shami in the Indian squad that will face Australia.

India A squad against New Zealand A: Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (Captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Shabhaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Sen, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Rishi Dhawan, Raj Angad Bawa.

India squad against Australia (T20Is): Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

