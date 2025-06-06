India A vs England Lions Live streaming: When and where to watch 2nd unofficial Test online in India? With England Lions all set to take on India A in the 2nd unofficial Test of the ongoing series, let us have a look at the where to watch and the live streaming details of the upcoming game between the two teams.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the second unofficial Test between India A and England Lions. Both sides lock horns for the clash at the County Ground, Northampton, from June 6. It is worth noting that the two teams will be coming into the game after the first unofficial Test resulted in a draw.

Led by Abhimanyu Easwaran, India A will be hoping to put in a good performance as the start of the tour is looming right on the horizon. In the first unofficial Test, both sides put in brilliant performances. Karun Nair completed his double century in the first innings, whereas Karun Nair and Dhruv Jurel scored 92 and 94, respectively.

After India A posted 557 runs on the board in the first innings, England Lions replied with a score of 587 runs. Furthermore, with India posting 241/2 in the second innings, the match was eventually drawn.

When and where to watch the 2nd unofficial IND A vs ENG Lions Test on TV and OTT in India?

The second unofficial Test match between India A and England Lions is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST from June 6. Unfortunately, the game will not be telecast on TV. Although the JioHotstar app and website will be live streaming the game for the fans. Ahead of the start of the much-anticipated series, both India A and England Lions will be hoping to put in a good showing.

Squads

England Lions: James Rew (c), Farhan Ahmed, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Jordan Cox, Rocky Flintoff, Emilio Gay, Tom Haines, George Hill, Josh Hull, Eddie Jack, Ben McKinney, Dan Mousley, Ajeet Singh Dale, Chris Woakes, Max Holden

India A: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (VC) (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (WK), Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harsh Dubey