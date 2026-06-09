India A escape major scare from Sri Lanka A in tri-nation A series after Arshad Khan rescues team

New Delhi:

India A managed to survive a major scare against Sri Lanka A in their tri-nation A series opener after Arshad Khan came to the rescue late in the defence of 277 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla on Tuesday, June 9.

The star-studded Indian A side was in major trouble after putting up an ordinary performance with the bat, as a century from Ruturaj Gaikwad and finishes from Suryansh Shedge and Ayush Badoni lifted them to a fightable total of 277/6. Sri Lanka A were in the drivers' seat for the majority of the chase after their openers - Niroshan Dickwella (47) and Avishka Fernando (45) set things up. They were going well with Sadeera Samarawickrama and Sahan Arachchige, and then Wanuja Sahan, carrying the team forward.

However, the Indian A team staged a brilliant comeback to pull things back, and Arshad was one of the stars with the ball. With 10 needed from the final two overs and three wickets in hand, Sri Lanka A were still favourites even after losing Arachchige in the 48th over to Anshu Kamboj. However, Arshad got Vijayakanth Viyaskanth second ball of the 49th over before the set-batter Wanuja Sahan was run out on the next ball as the hosts went nine down. Arshad then wrapped the things when he got Mohamed Shiraz caught by Vipraj Nigam at deep square leg to set up an eight-run victory.

Gaikwad powers India A after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fails

Gaikwad scored 101 from 114 balls to lead the charge, while captain Tilak Varma laboured to a 60 from 97 deliveries. Teenage star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi failed in the opener as he made 14 from 12 balls, while Prabhsimran Singh also laboured to two from 11 deliveries.

India were struggling at 69/3 after 13 overs before Gaikwad had a 150-run stand with Varma, who anchored the innings. It was only in the death overs that the Men in Blue decided to cut loose when Badoni and Shedge took the team to a fightable score.

Dickwella, Fernando set chase

Sri Lanka veterans Niroshan Dickwella (47) and Avishka Fernando (45) laid the platform with a 93-run stand for the opening wicket before Sadeera Samarawickrama and Sahan Arachchige pounced over. Ayush Badoni had brought India back into the game after getting both the openers, but Samarawickrama and Arachchige took over.

The two middle-order batters put up 78 for the fourth wicket, but things went south when they lost Samarawickrama and Ravindu Fernando in quick intervals. Wanuja Sahan carried things forward, but India inflicted more blows to the hosts when Vipraj Nigam got Chamika Karunaratne and Arshad Khan removed Vijayakanth Viyaskanth LBW in the final over. Sri Lanka kicked themselves in the foot when Sahan was run out as they went nine down with India still alive. It wasn't long before they lost their final wicket as India A secured a famous win.

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