India A docked 10 runs as penalty for multiple breaches of law during Sri Lanka A game; check what happened

New Delhi:

India A were hit with a 10-run penalty for multiple breaches of running on the protected area during their Tri-Nation Series reverse fixture against Sri Lanka A at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla on Monday, June 15. Vipraj Nigam entered the protected area of the pitch while completing his runs twice, while Anukul Roy was given an official warning earlier.

The incidents took place in the second half of the first innings after India were invited to bat first. Coming to bat at No.8, Anukul was first given a final warning for running on the middle of the pitch in the 31st over. While he was dismissed in the 33rd over, the penalty continued, and Vipraj Nigam further breached the law multiple times to be hit with the blow.

Vipraj ran in the middle of the pitch and was warned in the 35th over, while the team was handed a five-run penalty. He made the error once again in the 37th over as India A were hit with another five-run penalty, making it a 10-run penalty in total.

What does the protected area rule say?

As per the MCC law 41.14.2, if the batters "cause deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch", "at the first instance the umpire seeing the contravention shall, when the ball is dead, inform the other umpire of the occurrence. The bowler's end umpire shall then warn both batters that the practice is unfair and indicate that this is a first and final warning. This warning shall apply throughout the innings."

However, according to law 41.14.3, "if there is any further instance of deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch by any batter in that innings, the umpire seeing the contravention shall, when the ball is dead, inform the other umpire of the occurrence.

"The bowler's end umpire shall disallow all runs to the batting side and return any not out batter to his/her original end signal. No ball or Wide to the scorers if applicable. Award 5 Penalty runs to the fielding side. award any other 5-run Penalty that is applicable except for Penalty runs under Law 28.3 (Protective helmets belonging to the fielding side)."

Sri Lanka begin their chase on 10/0

India were dismissed on 265 after fighting half-centuries from Vipraj and Suryansh Shedge. They were in trouble as they kept losing their way and were reeling at 143/7 before the two put up 104 for the eighth wicket. While India's score stayed the same, Sri Lanka were given 10 runs bonus when they began their chase.

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