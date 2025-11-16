India A denied wicket of Pakistan A's Maaz Sadaqat despite brilliant relay effort, know reason Suyash Sharma would have got his first wicket of the Asia Cup Rising Stars clash between India A and Pakistan A after a brilliant relay effort from Nehal Wadhera and Naman Dhir; however, the Indians were denied the wicket of Maaz Sadaqat.

New Delhi:

There was a moment of controversy in the India A vs Pakistan A clash in the Asia Cup Rising Stars when Suyash Sharma was denied a wicket after Nehal Wadhera and Naman Dhir had combined for a brilliant relay effort, which was deemed not-out.

The incident took place in the 10th over of the second innings when India A were in trouble defending 136. Suyash Sharma came to bowl his third over and could have had his first when Nehal and Naman combined for a brilliant effort.

Maaz Sadaqat took Suyash towards the cow corner with his slog sweep, but Nehal, running to his right, took a brilliant catch before relaying it to Naman near the rope as he went outside the fence. Naman did take the catch, but Nehal was outside the boundary ropes when the former completed the catch.

Under the updated law - added to the ICC’s playing conditions in June and to be incorporated into the MCC Laws in October 2026 - a fielder who is airborne may make only one contact with the ball beyond the boundary and must re-enter the field of play for the catch to be considered legal. As Nehal was still outside, the catch was not deemed to be fair or legal.

The Indian players were not happy with this decision and argued with the on-field umpires, who looked to pacify them by explaining the reason. Meanwhile, the umpires did not give it a six as the players wondered why it was not a six if not given out too.

India A were earlier bowled out for 136 in 19 overs. The Indian batters were troubled by the Pakistani bowlers on a pitch that looked a bit two-paced, but the batters failed to put good enough runs on the board.

Pakistan A's Playing XI: Mohammad Naeem, Maaz Sadaqat, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Irfan Khan(c), Saad Masood, Ghazi Ghori(w), Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufiyan Muqeem

India A's Playing XI: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma