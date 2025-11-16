India A avoid handshakes with Pakistan A before Asia Cup Rising Stars clash in Doha India A lock horns against Pakistan A in their second match of the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. The Indian players avoided handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts.

New Delhi:

Players of the India A team avoided handshakes with their Pakistan A counterparts ahead of their Asia Cup Rising Stars clash at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha on Sunday, November 16, news agency PTI reported.

The players went their separate ways after the national anthems. India A were asked to bat first after Pakistan A won the toss.

The India A skipper Jitesh Sharma followed the Indian players during the Asia Cup 2025, when the Suryakumar Yadav-led team avoided the greeting with their Pakistani counterparts in all three clashes in the tournament.

India's T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav didn't shake hands with Salman Ali Agha. Jitesh followed in his seniors' footsteps and did not shake hands with Pakistan Shaheens skipper Irfan Khan at the toss.

Pakistan A's Playing XI: Mohammad Naeem, Maaz Sadaqat, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Irfan Khan(c), Saad Masood, Ghazi Ghori(w), Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufiyan Muqeem

India A's Playing XI: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma

