IND-W vs WI -W: India dominate West Indies as Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet shine in East London

The Indian women’s team registered their second win of the tri-series against West Indies as they won by 56 runs. A brilliant knock by ‘Player of the Match’, Smriti Mandhana saw the Indian team score 167/2 in their 20 overs. Smriti top-scored with 74 while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scored 56 off 35 deliveries to help the Indian team register the win while restricting the opposition to 111/4.

Smriti at fluent best

Mandhana and Kaur scored at ease throughout their unbeaten 115-run stand, with Mandhana in particular finding the boundary with ease and even clearing the rope from the bowling of Afy Fletcher in the penultimate over of the innings.

Mandhana’s innings consisted of 10 fours and a six as she was firring on cylinders and was seen in top form. She was scoring at a strike rate of 145 while Harmanpreet on the horizon was also in top form as she scored 8 fours in her innings and gave Smriti a good helping hand to guide India to a big win.

West Indies needed a fast start to have any chance of chasing down India's large total and their hopes were quickly diminished as Deepti Sharma (2/29) and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (1/16) helped reduce Hayley Matthews' side to 25/3 in the seventh over.

West Indies fall short

Shemaine Campbelle (47) and Matthews (34*) tried hard to up the scoring rate, but India's bowlers kept things tight to ensure they remained unbeaten at the series following a first-up victory over South Africa.

India's first match at next month's T20 World Cup comes against Pakistan in Cape Town on February 13, while the West Indies battle England in Paarl a day earlier.

