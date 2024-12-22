IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI Live Score: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana get India off to watchful start in Vadodara

Pratika Rawal survives a run-out scare on the last delivery of the eighth over. India are 28/0 after 8 overs.
India are off to a cautious start in Vadodara. India are 16 for no loss after the end of five overs.
India get off the mark via a sumptuous boundary from Smriti Mandhana. India are 4/0 after 1 over.
Deandra Dottin will bowl the first over for West Indies.
Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal will open the innings for Team India. Smriti is ready to take the strike.
The players from both teams have gathered on the field for their respective national anthems.
Pratika is a 24-year-old batter who has earned her place in the Indian team after her impressive outings in the domestic circuit.
Delhi's Pratika Rawal is making her international debut for the Women in Blue.
Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Zaida James, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack
Harmanpreet Kaur has regained her fitness and she is back into the side.
Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Priya Mishra, Renuka Singh
West Indies have won the toss and elected to field first.
Get ready folks, the toss will take place in a few minutes from now.
The India captain Harmanpreet Kaur missed the 2nd and the 3rd T20I against West Indies after suffering an injury to her knee. Will she take the field today in Vadodara?
The stage is set for the two teams to meet at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. Who will take the all-important 1-0 lead in the three-match series?
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs West Indies first ODI. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates from the match.
