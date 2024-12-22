IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI Live Score: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana get India off to watchful start in Vadodara

Sunday, December 22, 2024
     
IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI Live Score: India look to draw first blood as the three-match ODI series gets underway at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on December 22 (Sunday). India have a dominant head-to-head record against Windies in ODIs.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Dec 22, 2024 12:28 IST, Updated : Dec 22, 2024 14:04 IST
India women vs West Indies women.
Image Source : INDIA TV, GETTY IMAGES AND BCCI India women vs West Indies women.

The Women in Blue are on a high after registering a 2-1 win over West Indies in the recently concluded T20I series. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, who was forced to lead the side due to a knee injury to the designated captain Harmanpreet Kaur, played a few match-winning knocks during the T20I series. All eyes will be on India's bowling attack at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

Match scorecard

Live updates : IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI Live Score: India aim to clinch series opener against West Indies in Vadodara

  • Dec 22, 2024 2:04 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Pratika survives run out scare!

    Pratika Rawal survives a run-out scare on the last delivery of the eighth over. India are 28/0 after 8 overs.

  • Dec 22, 2024 1:51 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Tentative start!

    India are off to a cautious start in Vadodara. India are 16 for no loss after the end of five overs.

  • Dec 22, 2024 1:36 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    4/0 after 1st Over

    India get off the mark via a sumptuous boundary from Smriti Mandhana. India are 4/0 after 1 over.

  • Dec 22, 2024 1:34 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Dottin to bowl the first over!

    Deandra Dottin will bowl the first over for West Indies.

  • Dec 22, 2024 1:31 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Out come the India openers!

    Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal will open the innings for Team India. Smriti is ready to take the strike.

  • Dec 22, 2024 1:30 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Players assemble for the national anthems!

    The players from both teams have gathered on the field for their respective national anthems.

  • Dec 22, 2024 1:27 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Will it be a debut to remember for Pratika?

    Pratika is a 24-year-old batter who has earned her place in the Indian team after her impressive outings in the domestic circuit.

  • Dec 22, 2024 1:17 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Debut alert!

    Delhi's Pratika Rawal is making her international debut for the Women in Blue.

  • Dec 22, 2024 1:14 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    West Indies' Playing XI

    Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Zaida James, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack

  • Dec 22, 2024 1:10 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Skipper is back!

    Harmanpreet Kaur has regained her fitness and she is back into the side.

  • Dec 22, 2024 1:08 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    India's Playing XI

    Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Priya Mishra, Renuka Singh

  • Dec 22, 2024 1:05 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Toss update!

    West Indies have won the toss and elected to field first.

  • Dec 22, 2024 12:47 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Toss in a few minutes!

    Get ready folks, the toss will take place in a few minutes from now.

  • Dec 22, 2024 12:43 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    All eyes on Harmanpreet Kaur!

    The India captain Harmanpreet Kaur missed the 2nd and the 3rd T20I against West Indies after suffering an injury to her knee. Will she take the field today in Vadodara?

  • Dec 22, 2024 12:41 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    India vs West Indies women head-to-head record in ODIs

    • ODIs played: 26
    • India won: 21
    • West Indies won: 5
  • Dec 22, 2024 12:34 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Stage is set in Vadodara!

    The stage is set for the two teams to meet at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. Who will take the all-important 1-0 lead in the three-match series?

  • Dec 22, 2024 12:31 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs West Indies first ODI. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates from the match.

