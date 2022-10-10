IND-W vs THAI-W, Women's Asia Cup T20 2022: Smriti Mandhana breaches yet another milestone | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Smriti Mandhana in action

Highlights Smriti Mandhana debuted for India women in the year 2013 against Bangladesh women

Mandhana also plays in the WBBL and is an important player for Sydney Thunder Women

Mandhana's career strike rate as of now is 122.19

IND-W vs THAI-W, Women's Asia Cup T20 2022: The women in blue, currently stationed in Bangladesh are fighting it out to clinch the Asian glory. Team India have been pretty dominant in the ongoing tournament and are being touted as one of the favourites to lift the trophy this year. As of now, team India have lost only one match in the tournament, but that has come against their arch-rivals Pakistan. To India's respite, they have already progressed to the knockout stage and they will want to continue their victorious run.

Indian stalwart Smriti Mandhana has continued to remain in the spotlight but she hasn't been able to deliver as per her game and her potential. Madhana was riding high on the back of an extremely successful English tour, but as of now it seems that she has hit a rough patch as far as her form is considered. Smriti has scored just 70 runs in three innings that she has played in this multi-nation cricketing event so far. With Harmanpreet Kaur being rested on several occasions, Smriti has also taken the onus upon herself to lead the side.

Before India go deep into the business end of the tournament, she will want to sort her batting out and start scoring at the top of the order. The 26-year-old batter made her T20I debut on April 5, 2013, against Bangladesh Women at Vadodara. As of now, Mandhana has scored a total of 2373 T20I runs at an average of 26.96.

The left-handed batter has achieved a new milestone in her career. Smriti Mandhana is playing her 100th T20I and is leading the team in the absence of regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. Over a few years, Mandhana has been one of the crucial members of this Indian side. Mandhana's sudden rise in the international arena began after the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup which was played in England and she never looked back.

