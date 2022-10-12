Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND-W vs THA-W Asia Cup 2022: When and How to watch India vs Thailand T20I in India?

Highlights India beat Thailand by 9 wickets in the final league game

India topped the league stage to make the semifinal of the Asia Cup 2022

Winner will play either Pakistan or Sri Lanka in the final

IND-W vs THA-W, Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch India Women vs Thailand Women on TV, online

The Indian women's team will be looking for a place in the final of the Asia Cup 2022 as they take on Thailand on Thursday, October 13. The Indian team will be full of confidence ahead of the clash having beaten the same team on Monday by nine wickets. Ahead of the clash, here is all you need to know about the semifinal clash between India women and Thailand women.

Image Source : GETTYSmriti Mandhana in Women's Asia Cup 2022

Here are all details about the IND-W vs THA-W Asia Cup 2022 Semifinal:

When will the India Women vs Thailand Women Asia Cup semifinal be played?

The India Women vs Thailand Women Asia Cup semifinal will be played on Thursday, October 13th.

What is the venue for the India Women vs Thailand Women Asia Cup semifinal?

The India Women vs Thailand Women Asia Cup semifinal will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

At what time will the India Women vs Thailand Women Asia Cup semifinal?

The India Women vs Thailand Women Asia Cup semifinal will begin at 8:30 AM IST.​

Where can we watch the Live Broadcast of India Women vs Thailand Women Asia Cup semifinal?

The India Women vs Thailand Women Asia Cup semifinal will be boradcsted live on Starsports Network.

Where can we watch the Live Streaming of India Women vs Thailand Women Asia Cup semifinal?

The India Women vs Thailand Women Asia Cup semifinal will be live streamed on Hotstar.

India Women vs Thailand Women Squad

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Harmanpreet Kaur, Radha Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha

Thailand Women Squad: Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nanthita Boonsukham, Banthida Leephatthana, Suleeporn Laomi, Suwanan Khiaoto, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Sunida Chaturongrattana

