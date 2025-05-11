Advertisement
India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score: India won the toss and chose to bat after having won by defending in their last group game against South Africa. Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu was happy to bowl first as the hosts eye another multi-nation series final win against India.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_
Published: , Updated:
Colombo:

India vs Sri Lanka Live Updates: India learned their lessons, following an eye-opening loss against Sri Lanka and batted like they actually can against South Africa in their final group game in the ongoing women's tri-series in Colombo. India achieved their highest team score against South Africa in women's ODIs but now the challenge for the Women in Blue will be to sustain this approach and succeed by doing that, especially since it's a World Cup year. For Sri Lanka, their batters have responded brilliantly in the series by pulling off back-to-back big chases but their bowling left a lot to be desired. It will be India's batters against Sri Lanka's bowlers as the two teams aim to win a series finale and get some confidence ahead of the World Cup. Follow all the live updates of IND-W vs SL-W final from Colombo-

Live Match Scorecard

  • 11:06 AM (IST)May 11, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    WICKET!!! Rawal departs

    Pratika Rawal after a slow start, has perished as she tried to chip one in the air but ended up hitting straight to the mid-on fielder's throat. India have lost a wicket. Rawal did well, but 30 off 49 in the end looks a bit too cautious as she had to build on after getting a good start. India - 70/1 in 14.5 overs.

  • 11:01 AM (IST)May 11, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND-W vs SL-W tri-series final live: Half-century partnership for Mandhana, Rawal

    Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal were cautious and watchful at the start but have built a good opening partnership but can't relax as they have to build on this and lay the foundation for probably a 300-plus score. 

  • 10:58 AM (IST)May 11, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND-W vs SL-W tri-series final live: A bit show of intent from Smriti, Pratika

    The final five overs of the powerplay saw 31 runs scored as both Mandhana and Rawal put foot on the accelerator and got some important boundaries to end the field restrictions on a high. With the powerplay being wicketless, the opening pair would want to kick on now and get big ones.

  • 10:54 AM (IST)May 11, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND-W vs SL-W tri-series final live: India off to a steady start

    The first five overs yielded just 14 runs as both the openers, Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal, began cautiously. They wanted to get used to the pace of the pitch and then go for their shots, which started doing from the sixth over onwards.

  • 10:53 AM (IST)May 11, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Here we go! Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal are out there for India

    Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal will be keen to get their side off to a good start after India opted to bat first. The pitches at the R Premadasa Stadium have played well in the ongoing tri-series and India would definitely eye a score close to 300, if not more.

  • 10:50 AM (IST)May 11, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Sri Lanka Playing XI

    Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Piumi Badalge, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Dewmi Vihanga, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera

  • 10:50 AM (IST)May 11, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Pacer Kranti Goud makes her debut for India

  • 10:49 AM (IST)May 11, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND-W vs SL-W tri-series final toss

    Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has decided to bat first. Kaur was admittedly glad with the team's performance in the last game and was confident that if the Women in Blue put on a good score, they will be able to defend it. On the other hand, Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu was happy to bowl first.

  • 10:45 AM (IST)May 11, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND-W vs SL-W tri-series final pitch

    It is hot and muggy in Colombo and the conditions will only get worse for all the players. The pitch has a good cover of grass on it. It may not aid much movement but it will keep the pitch together for 100 overs and batting first might not be a bad options, suggests Farveez Maharoof. "275-300 should be a good total," he says.

  • 10:43 AM (IST)May 11, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    For Sri Lanka, the bowlers will have to come to the party

    In four matches, Sri Lanka let India chase down 149 in less than 30 overs, score 275 in the second game and then concede 315 against South Africa after restricting them to 237 in the previous meeting. Their bowlers have been under pressure in the ongoing tri-series while the batters have sustained their prowess, winning a couple on their own. A good bowling performance will be crucial for the hosts if they have to challenge India to the title.

  • 10:37 AM (IST)May 11, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India hope to sustain the new-found approach

    It was refreshing to see all the batters giving in to India's aggressive approach after the reality check they got against Sri Lanka. Despite losing wickets, every single batter came out playing their shots and the result? India ended up amassing their highest team score against the Proteas and fifth-highest overall. The challenge for this Indian team will be to sustain the approach, given they will be facing teams like Australia, England and New Zealand in the World Cup.

  • 10:29 AM (IST)May 11, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Welcome to our live coverage of the IND-W vs SL-W tri-series final

    It will be India taking on the hosts, Sri Lanka, in the final of the Women's tri-nations series in Colombo. India deserved their spot after winning three out of their four matches, while Sri Lanka started and ended poorly but pulled off a couple of sizeable chases in between to earn valuable four points, as South Africa could only earn a consolation win. Can India get through the knockout jinx and increase much-needed confidence in the World Cup year.

