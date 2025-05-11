Live IND-W vs SL-W Tri-series Final Live Score: Smriti Mandhana slams crucial fifty after Rawal's dismissal India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score: India won the toss and chose to bat after having won by defending in their last group game against South Africa. Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu was happy to bowl first as the hosts eye another multi-nation series final win against India.

Colombo:

India vs Sri Lanka Live Updates: India learned their lessons, following an eye-opening loss against Sri Lanka and batted like they actually can against South Africa in their final group game in the ongoing women's tri-series in Colombo. India achieved their highest team score against South Africa in women's ODIs but now the challenge for the Women in Blue will be to sustain this approach and succeed by doing that, especially since it's a World Cup year. For Sri Lanka, their batters have responded brilliantly in the series by pulling off back-to-back big chases but their bowling left a lot to be desired. It will be India's batters against Sri Lanka's bowlers as the two teams aim to win a series finale and get some confidence ahead of the World Cup. Follow all the live updates of IND-W vs SL-W final from Colombo-