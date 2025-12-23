IND-W vs SL-W pitch report: How will surface in ACA-VDCA Stadium, Vizag, play in 2nd T20I? Courtesy of an eight-wicket win in the first T20I, India lead 1-0 in the five-match series against Sri Lanka. They will host the Chamari Athapaththu-led side in the 2nd match on December 23 in Visakhapatnam. Check out the pitch report ahead of the blockbuster clash.

After a stunning eight-wicket win in the first T20I of the series, India will hope to continue with the same momentum in the second match at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vizag on December 23. Jemimah Rodrigues was the star of the first T20I, scoring an unbeaten 69 runs, while the bowlers were extremely disciplined as they managed to restrict Sri Lanka to just 121 runs in the first innings.

Despite the positives in both the batting and bowling departments, the team management wouldn’t be entirely happy as the fielding standard has dropped significantly. This issue was also noticed during the ODI World Cup 2025, and it appears that not much has changed, as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side dropped multiple sitters in the first T20I. They would hope to improve in the fielding department, or else Sri Lanka could bite them back.

For the Chamari Athapaththu-led side, the focus will be on batting better. In the previous game, the players struggled heavily to even maintain a strike rate of 100 and that is one concern that the team needs to focus on. Captain Athapaththu usually leads the team from the front, but she is currently going through a poor run of form and that has affected Sri Lanka. A bit more responsibility from other senior batters could also help the visitors pose a threat to the hosts.

ACA-VDCA Stadium, Vizag, Pitch Report

The surface at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vizag will be sluggish in nature. It will support the spinners and the batters can only get going once they have spent enough time in the middle. Bowling first will be the ideal thing to do as the dew could make the conditions easier for the batters. A healthy contest could be witnessed if the team batting first could post around 160-170 runs on the board.