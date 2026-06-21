IND-W vs SA-W, Women's T20 World Cup LIVE score: India women opt to bat first in Manchester

MANCHESTER:

The stage is set for the 18th game of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2026, India women will be taking on South Africa women at Old Trafford in Manchester. It is interesting to note that the Women in Blue will be coming into the game on the back of consecutive victories. India women will be hoping to register their third win of the tournament, but it could prove to be a daunting task for the side. A cracking encounter awaits in Manchester as both sides lock horns.

On the other hand, South Africa women have also played two games in the tournament so far. The side has managed to win one and lost the second one. The side kicked off its campaign by losing to Australia women, but followed it up with a win against Pakistan. They would hope to maintain their winning run but the World Cup ghosts would surely follow as they take on the Indian team.

Squads:

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Dane van Niekerk

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav