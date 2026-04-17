IND-W vs SA-W: Head to Head record between two teams ahead of T20I series

New Delhi:

South Africa women are set to host India women across a five-game T20I series. The first T20I of the series will be held in Kingsmead, Durban, on April 17, and both sides will aim to get off to a good start to the series. While the Indian team will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, South Africa will see Laura Wolvaardt as the captain, with several stars present in the sides.

It is also worth noting that with the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 approaching, the series between the two teams could prove to be good practice, and it could be interesting to see how they approach the first T20I.

As for the schedule of the series, after the first T20I on April 17, the subsequent games will be played on April 19, 22, 25, and 27. With the first T20I of the series right around the corner, let us have a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams.

India women vs South Africa women, Head-to-head record

Speaking of the T20I head-to-head record between India women and South Africa women. It is worth noting that the two sides have locked horns across 28 T20Is. Team India has won the tie 16 times, while South Africa has emerged victorious 10 times. Two games have produced no result.

Squads

South Africa women: Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Tebogo Macheke, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhukhune, and Chloe Tryon.

India women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani, Shreyanka Patil, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Uma Chetry (WK), Anushka Sharma

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