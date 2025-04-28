IND-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for India vs South Africa Women's tri-series match It was a comprehensive victory for the Indian team in the Women's tri-series opener against Sri Lanka even though they would have liked to finish the game a bit earlier than they eventually did but a win is a win and the Women in Blue would want to take the confidence against South Africa.

New Delhi:

A comprehensive win set up by the bowlers and a net run rate of +2.08, the Indian team would be glad with the result and overall performance of the side in the tri-series opener against Sri Lanka women in a rain-hit encounter in Colombo. This might not be the best season to hold a cricket tournament in Sri Lanka with the monsoon set in early, but the players and all other stakeholders will hope that the rain Gods can relent at least one the match days. The Women in Blue will be confident ahead of their second encounter as they take on a much stronger South African side on Tuesday.

The largely inexperienced bowling attack doing well and restricting Sri Lanka to a chasable score was the need of the hour for India, who are missing quite a few of their first-choice bowlers. Then the openers doing well, followed by Harleen Deol at three, even though a little more intent would have been great but they will be happy with the result.

On the other hand, South Africa are playing together for the first time since the England series at home, after more than four months. Even though players have participated in the WPL, playing together at the highest level is a different gravy and hence, the Proteas women had a couple of early camps at home before flying down to Sri Lanka to prepare themselves the best and get down to business. South Africa will be hurting from the results of the home summer and with one eye on the World Cup, this series will be more used from the preparation and getting used to the conditions perspective, more than anything as they look to start their campaign high.

My Dream11 team for Women's tri-series Match 2, IND-W vs SA-W

Pratika Rawal (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Sune Luus, Deepti Sharma (c), Kashvee Gautam, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Arundhati Reddy

Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, N Shree Charani

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta(w), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka